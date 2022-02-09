Is Adele engaged to Rich Paul? Huge ring at BRIT awards leaves fans wondering

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEBRITS2022 Adele flaunted a diamond ring at the BRIT awards red carpet ceremony

Highlights Adele is dating sports agent Rich Paul

Adele took home three trophies at the Brit Awards 2022

Adele wore a black coloured custom Giorgio Armani Prive dress for the 2022 Brit awards

Adele was all set to stun her fans on the red carpet of the recently concluded Brit awards. The Rolling in The Deep singer wore a black coloured custom Giorgio Armani Prive dress for the event. She made a return to live performance and won three prizes at the Brit Awards in London. Adele dedicated the award for 30, an album forged from the breakup of her marriage, to her son Angelo and ex-husband Simon Konecki.

“This album (30) was all of our journey, not just mine,” she said. “I am very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting an album out that was about something so personal to me because not many people do stuff like that any more.”

On the red carpet, what became the talking point was the diamond ring she wore on her left hand. Speculations are now rife that she is 'secretly engaged' to her beau Rich Paul. Only recently, Adele had quashed breakup rumours with Paul.

The Easy On Me singer is currently in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul, with whom she reportedly "sobbed and shouted" over the phone while preparing for her recently postponed Las Vegas residency.

Meanwhile, at the Brit awards, Adele delighted the home-town audience at London’s O2 Arena, sitting on a piano in a golden gown to sing I Drink Wine. It was her first performance since she called off a Caesar’s Palace residency at the last minute in January, citing delivery delays and coronavirus illness in her crew.

(With inputs from news agencies)