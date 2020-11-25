Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HONEYSINGH Honey Singh's latest funky track 'First Kiss' trends on YouTube

Music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh has released a new music single titled First Kiss. The song, which marks the singing debut of Ipsitaa, has a funky ‘90s feel to it. The young talent has also shared screen space with Singh in the song video. In no time from its release, the song starring Ehan Bhat alongside Honey Singh and Ipsitaa started trending on YouTube and has garnered heaps of praise by ardent fans as well as netizens. The lyrics are penned by Singh, Lil Golu, Hommie Dilliwala, and Singhsta. First Kiss has been produced by T-Series.

The song is choreographed by Atul (Big Dance) - director & choreographer of the dance company Big Dance Centre. Atul and YoYo have had a long journey of dance hits right from Blue Eyes, Love Dose, 4 Bottle Vodka to Loca Loca, which topped the chart and became top party anthems for people. With their new song “First Kiss” they are taking the choreography as well as the production to an even bigger scale. Atul who was choreographing Ipsitaa, for the first time trained her and YOYO virtually because of the lockdown. It was their first shoot after the lockdown, hence the team ensured to follow all covid guidelines during the shoot.

Needless to say, the track has already generated a stir among the audience, which is a testament to Singh's popularity and strong fan base. The song – First Kiss which was released on 24th November, and only within 24 hours it became a trending song in India and worldwide charts and has already crossed a whopping 10 million views on the video and still counting.



But what sets this song apart is the fact that it is a girl who narrates her experience through the song. Talking about the funky track, Singh says, "First Kiss is a fun track which talks about what one goes through when they fall in love. We wanted to create a song that has an international feel to it and resonates with our youngsters. So, we made sure that everything, from the casting to the technicalities, was planned according to international standards. I put a lot of effort into the lyrics so that girls can connect to it. Ipsitaa has done a great job. I am so thrilled to be sharing this song with everyone."

Sharing her excitement, Ipsitaa says, "I feel extremely fortunate and grateful to be starting my career with Honey Singh. He is a legend and is loved by millions of people all over the world. First Kiss is really special because working with him has taught me so much. He wanted to convey the essence of this song through a female voice and I am honored to be a part of this amazing song."Sharing his experience of choreographing the song, Atul said, “I am so happy to collaborate with Yo Yo again for the song -First Kiss. Working with him is always fun; he is an exceptional mover and his positive and fun-loving attitude always keeps us inspiring to do more together. We were planning to shoot this video in February, but with Coronavirus and lockdown, it took us 8 long months to complete the song. Have to say, it was a bit challenging at the start to choreograph people virtually but everyone was a quick learner and made it a smooth ride. This time with Ipsitaa and Yo Yo I have created two hook steps - because I wanted something unique for them and their fans.”