Image Source : TWITTER/BTS_TWT Happy Birthday Yoongi: BTS and ARMY pour in birthday love for Suga

The K-Pop boyband BTS rapper-producer Yoongi aka Suga celebrated his 27th birthday today. BTS and his ARMY dedicated the whole day to him and celebrated his birthday on social media. They bombarded the social media platforms with wishes. To celebrate his birthday with ARMY, Suga specially held a VLIVE live stream with fans. During the live stream, Suga told fans that he went and ate with the other members of BTS. He told fans that he knows the members so well he can always tell when they are planning something for his birthday.

While his BTS members surprised Suga with a birthday cake.

ARMY is really excited about BTS first-ever solo stage performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards. The line-up includes big wigs of the music industry like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Chris Martin, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish.

From around the world posted edited pictures and videos for the birthday boy, Suga. Check them out: