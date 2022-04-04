Follow us on Image Source : FILE Grammy Awards 2022: Winners, performances to red carpet, everything about the musical event | LIVE

Grammy Awards 2022 LIVE: After a fun-filled and controversial Academy Awards 2022, the Hollywood buffs were eagerly waiting for the popular musical event. Yes, we are talking about none other than the 64th annual Grammy Awards which are taking place on Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The musical gala started telecasting live from 8 and went on till 11:30 pm ET/5-8:30 pm PT. Now that the COVID restrictions have been lifted after two years, Grammys 2022 got a little more star-powered. Not just the stunning red carpet but an impressive slate of presenters also made the music's biggest night more entertaining.

For those unversed, current Grammy nominees Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell and Questlove; Grammy winners Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, and Keith Urban; past Grammy nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne; actor-musicians Jared Leto and Michaela Jae Rodriguez; and actor Anthony Mackie are the presenters for this year's Grammys ceremony.

In case you are interested to know each and every little detail about the award night, then read the LIVE updates of the Grammys here: