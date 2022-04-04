Grammys 2022: Ukraine President Zelensky appeals in taped video, 'Support us in any way, but silence' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THELUCKYMAN Grammys 2022: Ukraine President Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an appearance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in a pre-taped speech amid Russia's continued invasion of his country. Zelensky shot the video within the last 48 hours in a bunker in Kiev. The video made way for the introduction of John Legend's performance reports Variety. Zelensky appealed to viewers to support Ukrainians "in any way you can."

"What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people," said Zelensky in the video that aired ahead of a performance by John Legend and Ukrainian poet Lyuba Yakimchuck.

"Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story. Support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence," he said.

Prior to the 2022 Grammys telecast, it was unclear whether or not Zelensky would appear through satellite or a pre-taped video segment, if at all. As per Variety', the idea of the Ukrainian President making an Oscars appearance was first floated by co-host Amy Schumer during an interview on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' where she said she pitched the ceremony's producers on getting Zelensky involved.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. earlier told PEOPLE in a statement, "We are heartbroken by the situation in Ukraine, yet still moved by the resilient spirit on display there every day. We hope the segment inspires our worldwide audience to get involved in supporting these critical humanitarian efforts."

The Recording Academy had said it would collaborate with Global Citizen -- an international education and advocacy organisation working to catalyse the movement to end extreme poverty, and the 'Stand Up For Ukraine' movement to give a special segment to Ukraine.

-with IANS inputs