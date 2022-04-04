Grammys 2022: BTS' united fashion to Hailey Bieber & Halsey, celebs showcase their stylish game on red carpet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Grammys 2022 red carpet

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards began with a bang when the host of celebrities came forward with their fashion A-game on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Stepping out in their best styles, each star including BTS members, Dua Lipa, Halsey and Olivia Rodrigo among others gave a visual treat to their fans. They made heads turn with their remarkable sartorial choices.

BTS as members of the K-pop band arrived in style. RM, V, SUGA, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin and Jimin, opted for a suited-booted look for the occasion. All seven members looked dapper in Earth-toned Louis Vuitton wool and cashmere suits, and LV sneakers. V and RM wore matching brown suits and purple shirts. Jungkook and Jimin sported aquamarine blue suits. Suga and J-Hope wore titanium white, one in a double-breasted blazer and the other single. And Jin, usually the odd man out, showed up in a fitted beige suit. The colour-coordination look of the Korean boys on the red carpet of Grammys 2022 has received big thumbs from netizens.

After undergoing endometriosis surgery a few days ago, singer Halsey stunned everyone with her graceful appearance. For the gala, Halsey opted for burgundy and black two-piece dress with a tilted black hat. She accentuated her look with black heels and bold red lip colour.

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa stepped out on the 2022 Grammys red carpet with blonde hair, which she paired with a stunning Versace dress. The 'Levitating' singer wore a gorgeous, sensual Versace black dress, featuring a fitted top bodice with bondage-style straps adorned with gold buckles and embellishments.

Supermodel Hailey Bieber, who was recently hospitalised after suffering a blood clot, looked in the pink of health at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. She appeared at the gala with her husband and singer Justin Bieber. The couple happily posed on the Grammys red carpet for shutterbugs.

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo hit the red carpet wearing a dazzling black satin gown. Rodrigo, who was accompanied by her mother Sophia Rodrigo, rocked a full-length satin gown adorned with pink sparkles. She topped off her ensemble with matching gloves, a choker and a pink diamond necklace. The singer sported a fuchsia lip, light pink eyeshadow and a bold winged eyeliner look.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion made heads turn in an epic leopard gown with a thigh-high slit. Stallion accessorised her stunning gown with eye-catching gold earrings and a stack of bracelets on both wrists.

The 64th Grammy Awards, originally set to take place in January in Los Angeles, are now rolling out its red carpet in Las Vegas. The ceremony, being hosted by Trevor Noah.

