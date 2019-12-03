Good Newwz song Sauda Khara Khara: Akshay Kumar, Diljit and Kiara Advani will bring out the Punjabi in you

After much wait, the new song Sauda Khara Khara from the film Good Newwz has finally been released by the makers. Featuring the leads Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, the song shows the stars grooving in a Punjabi wedding. It is the perfect Punjabi song to set the mood straight at a party. Plus the song also has an appearance of its singer Sukhbir which adds the cherry on the top. Sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhbir, Dhvani Bhanushali, the song is produced by Lijo George and the lyrics have been penned down by Kumaar.

Actor Akshay announced the arrival of the song on his Instagram by captioning the same as, "Sauda Khara Khara : Good Newwz Throw your hands up & join in!" He has been sharing various clippings from the song since this morning. Check them out:

The song happens to be a recreated version of the old song with the same name sung by Sukhbir. The song opens by showing Diljit on the bride’s side while Kiara is from the groom’s side. Though Kareena was missing from the song, but her on-screen partner Akshay's electrifying energy as he does the bhangra and the 'naagin' dance will force you to wear your dancing shoes. Watch the full song here:

Sometime back, the first song of the film- Chandigarh Mein was launched by the stars in the city itself. The song has now made its place in the chartbusters list. Here it is:

