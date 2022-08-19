DJ Snake announces six-city India tour: Know dates, venues, ticket prices & much more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DJ Snake

DJ Snake aka William Grigahcine is set to kick off an expansive India tour this year. The 'Turn Down For What' hitmaker will be in India for a six city tour with Sunburn arena. Commenting on the occasion, DJ Snake said in a statement: "I am excited to be coming back to India. When I visited India during Holi 2019 and Sunburn Goa 2019, the energy and vibe was so upbeat and positive everywhere. It is always amazing to travel to different cities in India. The cultural exposure inspires my music and India certainly tops in that area."

He will be kickstarting the tour from November 18. The first city in the list is Ahmedabad followed by a show in Delhi NCR on November 19, then Hyderabad on November 20. The tour will then head to Pune on November 25, followed by Mumbai on November 25, to finally wrap up in Bengaluru on November 27.

Check out the full schedule of DJ Snake's concert in India below:

18 November – Ahmedabad

19 November – Delhi NCR

20 November – Hyderabad

25 November – Pune

26 November – Mumbai

27 November – Bengaluru

Venue

The venues for the concert are yet to be announced.

Tickets Price

According to Rolling Stones, the tickets for the event can be bought from August 22, 2022 at noon and the price for per ticket starts at Rs 999 onwards.

DJ Snake will interlace elements of traditional dance music with classic R&B and funk to create an anthemic electronic set for the forthcoming showcase.

Also read: Justin Bieber Concert in India: After health scare, singer set to perform; Date, Ticket Price & other details

Sunburn Arena is a sub-variant format created under the brand umbrella Sunburn, and with an aim to cater to dance music enthusiasts across various cities pan India and around the world.

Also read: BLACKPINK new song Pink Venom out: Jisoo, Jennie, Rose & Lisa's feisty comeback is too hot to handle | VIDEO

-with IANS inputs

Latest Entertainment News