BLACKPINK new song Pink Venom out: Jisoo, Jennie, Rose & Lisa's feisty comeback is too hot to handle | VIDEO

BLACKPINK new song Pink Venom out: Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa have returned and how! The K-pop sensation group BLACKPINK has released a track after almost two years and their music video is worth the wait, to say the least. With peppy beats and sounds from traditional Korean musical instruments, “Pink Venom” has all that takes to win the audience. To top it, the four women look sensational as they enjoy the hip-hop song while showcasing their singing and rapping skills. Pink Venom channels BLACKPINK’s trademark fierce charisma in full spirits.

BLACKPINK's Pink Venom Video Official

Pink Venom's lyrics had enough English portions to appeal to non-Korean fans too. Pink Venom is K-pop band's pre-release single ahead of their full-length album “BORN PINK.” It will be released in September. Watch the music video here:

BLINKS love Pink Venom

The audience is loving Pink Venom. They have taken to social media to write about the new K-pop song making it one of the top trends on Twitter. "BLACKPINK, once again, showing the other girlies how girl crush is done," a user tweeted.

A fan couldn't hold her excitement as the group went all out with their skills. JISOO PLAYING THE INSTRUMENT, JENLISAS RAP PART, ROSEANNE PLAYING THE GUITAR, THE DANCE BREAK?!?! OH MY GOD," one of many such tweets read.

A fan came in support of the band encouraging BLINKS to watch the video. "Lisa gave her soul in this comeback, it is our responsibility as lilies to stream as much as possible because for the first time LISA HAS WHAT SHE DESERVES so don't stop streaming today, on spotify and youtube. FEEL THE LALISA VENOM.. LALISA SPITTING VENOM (sic)." the user wrote on social media.

Also, scenes from K-pop nightclubs will fill you with excitement. Sample the tweets here:

BLACKPINK's Comeback

The upcoming album will mark the band's first project with all four members in one year and 10 months. In October, the group will begin its largest-ever world tour to meet its international fans.

The last release by the entire group was in October 2020 with the band's first full-length album, 'The Album', including the main single 'Lovesick Girls' and 'How You Like That', a pre-released song.

'The Album' became the first million-selling album from a K-pop girl group, selling more than 1.4 million copies. It was a big success in the global market, debuting at No. 2 on Billboard 200 and the British Official Chart for albums upon its release.

In 2021, individual albums by members Rose and Lisa were as successful as the group's first studio album.

