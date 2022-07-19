Justin Bieber Concert in India: After health scare, singer set to perform; Date, Ticket Price & other details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUSTIN BIEBER Justin Bieber Concert in India Updates

Justin Bieber had earlier postponed his shows after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome leading to partial face paralysis. He will soon be performing in India. The update has surely left his fans aka Belieber's rejoicing with happiness. Earlier in the day, American singer Usher had shared an update on Justin's health. He told Page Six, that Bieber was "doing great" and "as an artist, I think we are all going to experience some things that people may not necessarily understand."

"I think [Justin] has obviously taken the world on a journey. I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend," the Texas native continued.

The 'Baby' and 'Let Me Love You' hitmaker has announced that he will resume the 'Justice World Tour'. Here are the details about his show in India.

Justin Bieber Concert in India Date

The tour is on track for the show in New Delhi on October 18.

Justin Bieber Concert in India Venue

The event will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium).

Justin Bieber Concert in India Tickets

Tickets for Justin's Delhi concert are priced from Rs 4,000 onwards and will be available to book on BookMyShow India.

More about Justice World Tour

Justin will resume the 'Justice World Tour' at Lucca Summer Festival, Italy on July 31, setting off his European festival run and continue on his international world tour with performances in India and Asia, South America, South Africa, The Middle East, Australia and New Zealand. then back to Europe in 2023.

Having sold in excess of 1.3 million tickets so far, the Justice World Tour will travel to over 30 countries -- playing more than 125 shows - from May 2022 to March 2023. Recently, Justin teamed up with director Cole Bennett for his new single + video "Honest", featuring Don Toliver.

Also read: Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy marries Malcolm McRae in a secret ceremony, claim reports

Justin Bieber health

Bieber revealed his health scare last month, documenting his facial paralysis in an Instagram video. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there's full paralysis on this side of my face," the singer-songwriter told his followers in June. Later that same week, Hailey Bieber said that her husband was "getting better every day" during a 'Good Morning America' appearance. "Obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen," she explained.

Also read: Dune 2 Latest Update: Shoot begins; know cast, synopsis, release date and more

-With ANI, IANS inputs