Dabangg 3: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha’s mischievous chemistry in song Yu Karke. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha’s mischievous chemistry in Dabangg 3 song Yu Karke

Salman Khan is all set to return on the big screen in his most loved avatar Chulbul Pandey. The actor had been treating fans with audio songs from his film Dabangg 3 and on Friday, he has finally released the video of his ‘most mischievous’ song Yu Karke. Featuring Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey and his Rajjo aka Sonakshi Sinha, the song is a foot-tapping number with the actors flaunting their sassy moves.

Sharing the song on the internet, Salman Khan wrote, “Ye karo, wo karo, Sab karo, do whatever u want to do man lekin karo #YuKarke” Earlier, the actor had shared a teaser of the songs leaving his fans excited for the video. Check out the song here-

The peppy number has been composed by talented duo Sajid-Wajid and lyrics have been written by Danish Sabri. The song has a special place in the film as it has been sung by superstar Salman Khan himself. Earlier when Sonakshi Sinha introduced the song to her fans, she described it as “season's most whacky & mischievous song.”

Salman Khan fans have been waiting for December 20 for Dabangg 3 to hit the screens. After the film, the superstar will again step into the shoes of a cop with his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Talking about the film at the trailer launch of Dabangg 3, Salman said that the film will the baap of all the cop dramas.

Watch Dabangg 3 trailer here-

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 also marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee as Khushi. The film will hit the theaters on 20th December this year.

