BTS Permission To Dance music video: K-pop band's new English song is a foot tapping peppy track

BTS fans were still not over dancing to 'Smooth like Butter' that the K-pop band treated them to a new music video 'Permission to Dance'. In BTS' new English song, the septet -- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook celebrate the post-pandemic era as they dance carefree to the foot tapping beats of this peppy track. Permission to Dance has been co-written by Ed- Sheeran.

Watch the video of 'Permission To Dance' here:

In the new music video, the K-pop band members are seen dressed as cowboys and performing the track in a desert location as they sent out the happy news of the end of the pandemic with purple balloons, a colour associated with BTS and their BTS ARMY. Ed Sheeran as well as Steve Mac, Jenna Andrews and Johnny McDaid have participated in the making of this song.

Meanwhile, the Korean boy band BTS' summer tune "Butter" continues its glorious run on the global stage. The song has now completed six weeks in a row as a chartbuster on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

BTS, comprising J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin, have been capturing the hearts of millions since June 2013, having gained recognition for their authentic and self-produced music. They have broken a number of world records and have been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards and recognised with Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

BTS is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates to 'bulletproof boy scouts'. The band topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart thrice in 2020 and were Time's Entertainer of the Year 2020.