BTS' Jungkook, Charlie Puth tease new upcoming collab 'Left And Right' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ CHARLIE PUTH BTS Jungkook, Charlie Puth

Exciting news for BTS' Jungkook fans! After a lot of teasing about his upcoming collab, the mystery has finally been unveiled. Charlie Puth and Jungkook will be collaborating on a new single, 'Left and Right'. Charlie took to his Instagram handle and shared a playful video announcing his upcoming collaboration. He captioned the post and wrote, Pre-save Left and Right (with Jungkook) !!"

Charlie Puth's Instagram Post

Puth begins the video by pretending to phone JK and inquire about the song. They then sing a clip from the song in a playful manner. It starts with "Hey man, what does it sound like when you sing ‘memories follow me left and right’?" Jungkook replies "sure, that’s easy, do you mean like this?" before proceeding to sing. Charlie Puth continues to direct the BTS star as he follows, before the lines come together to form a short snippet of the song. The video ends with Puth saying "This is gonna be crazy."

'Left and Right' will appear on Charlie Puth's upcoming self-titled album but will be available for pre-order on Friday, June 24. He revealed that if the song receives 500,000 pre-saves, it would be released on June 24.

During an interview with KIIS-FM at iHeartRadio Wango Tango, he accidentally confirmed the project, which many people will remember. "Fans believe you've collaborated with BTS. "Are they going insane?" inquired the interviewer. "I heard that as well," Charlie responded. My entire camp is unaware of when it will be released. ALSO READ: BTS 'hiatus' costs HYBE: Korean company lost USD 1.7 billion, later clarifies word was mistranslated

Meanwhile, fans are ecstatic about the collaboration. They've been waiting for it since JK did a cover of Charlie Puth's smash hit, 'We Don't Talk Anymore.'