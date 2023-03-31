BLACKPINK’s mystery girl ‘Jisoo’ becomes global sensation with solo debut album ‘Me’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JISOO Jisoo, made her solo debut with the title track 'flower' from her latest album 'Me'

Kim Ji-soo, a South Korean vocalist made her K-pop debut as a member of Blackpink in 2016. Jisoo's journey is unusual but inspiring, starting with her pre-debut activities and ending with joining one of the biggest female groups in the world. Jisoo also tried her hands in acting and received immense amount of love from her fans. She played the female lead in one of the famous K-drama series Snowdrop opposite Jung Hae-in.

Jisoo's highly anticipated first solo allbum 'ME' released on 31st March 2023. After two weeks of teasers, the full project has finally landed for pop fans all over the world. The album has two different visual films, a poster with ME's tracklist and song credits, and the high-fashion music video for lead single "Flower".

‘Flower’, the opening track

"Flower," the opening track from ME, is a subdued yet potent aural ride. Jisoo's vocal is highlighted in the opening track's delicate fusion of violin picks and snappy, trappy music. Ahead of the release, Kim Jisoo’s album’s pre-orders marked a 1 million record, making her officially the first female K-pop soloist to achieve that.

Jisoo is the final BLACKPINK member to make her solo debut. Lisa made her solo debut in September 2021 with Lalisa, while Rosé released -R- in March 2021. Jennie’s first solo single, “SOLO,” landed in 2018.

Jisoo’s solo work

In 2017, she joined co-hosts Jinyoung from Got7 and Doyoung from NCT as one of three MCs for the monthly K-pop music show Inkigayo in 2017. She resumed performing in 2019 with the South Korean drama Arthdal Chronicles. Even though her cameo was brief, it generated a lot of attention.

