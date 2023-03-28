BTS’ Jimin and Suga hopeful about Kpop group’s possible reunion in 2025

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MINSUGA.AD Suga and Jimin on the sets of Suchwita.

BTS’ Jimin was the latest one to feature on Suga’s drinking chat show ‘Suchwita’. Jimin and Suga talked about the possible return of the popular Kpop band BTS in 2025. Suga welcomed Jimin and also added that he is one of the regular viewers of his drinking chat show and earlier he praised him on his Weverse live session. In the 36-minute long video, which is available on YouTube and Weverse, Jimin and Suga were seen talking about their career and also made a surprise revelation about the possible return of the group in 2025.

Talking about the reunion, Jimin while taking a shot of Korean drink ‘Soju’, said that he is looking forward to the year 2025, when all the group members will be together. Suga also affirmed the same and predicted that we will be together after our singles and albums are released.

Further, in the show, they went on to discuss Jimin’s latest solo album which recently turned out to be a big hit and how it was a huge weight on his shoulders. Talking about BTS’s line, Jimin added that every member also needs to focus on their individual growth as an artist and solo albums. At the end of the show, Suga asked Jimin what BTS means to him to which he fell short of words and said, ‘family’. Suga helped him by calling, ‘families of different blood’.

BTS' eldest member Jin is the first member of the group to join the South Korean military. V, Suga, Jimin, RM, Jungkook and J-Hope will continue to pursue individual endeavours as they continue to stagger military commitments. BTS is currently on a hiatus and focusing on solo projects. J-Hope would be the next person to enlist in compulsory military service.

In South Korea, eligible men between 18 and 35 age are required to complete mandatory military service for 18 months. The members of the BTS group range from 25 to 30.

Latest Entertainment News