Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVI DUBEY Badshah's latest song Toxic featuring Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta is 'all about heartbreak'

After Genda Phool, rapper Badshah is back with his new song titled Toxic, for which he has once again collaborated with singer-composer Payal Dev. Featuring Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, the video of the song has been shot at home amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown and has been directed by Ravi himself on iphone. The song highlights relationships that prove to be poisonous and cross limits.

Sharing the song on Instagram, Badshah wrote, "Neeyat to tujhse beintehaa mohabbat karne ki thi na jaane kab nafrat ne saari hadein paar kar di." Watch the song here-

Talking about the song, Payal said, "Toxic was actually the first song that Badshah and I had decided to collaborate on. Genda phool happened much later but was released first as the video was shot beforehand." Praising Badshah, she said: "He is an amazing artiste and always open to new sounds."

As for the song, Toxic is an "all-out heartbreak melodic song, and lyrics are from a different school of thought". "We all have shot the video at our respective homes," she said.

On the other hand, talking about the collaboration, Sargun and Ravi said: "We have always admired Badshah''s work and him as a human being. The song is extremely beautiful and we have tried our best to shoot at home and do justice to the song. The experience working with the whole team has been wonderful, really looking forward to the response."

(With IANS inputs)

