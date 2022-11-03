American rapper Russ' India tour concludes by Avrik Live, expresses love for India on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE American rapper Russ performs during India Tour

Famous American rapper Russell James Vitale is currently on his world tour 'The Journey is Everything. He is known by the stage name Russ. His world tour, which started from Cairo on 21 October 2022, will end on 21 January 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. He came to India in the course of this world tour and his concerts were organized in Delhi and Mumbai. In Mumbai, Russ's program was held at the Jio World Garden on 28 October and in Delhi, he performed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 29 October. Russ looked very excited after completing his tour in India. He also thanked the people for the immense support and love received in the country with a tri-colour emoji on Instagram.

Russ started his career in 2011 at the age of only 19. He soon started his music label after debuting with his first rap song "El Jefe". His songs "What They Want" and "Losin Control" followed, which brought him recognition. His albums 'There's a Wolf' and 'Zoo' propelled him to the heights of success.

Several eminent personalities were also spotted in the Delhi & Mumbai shows. The Mumbai concert was attended by famous Indian rapper Divine and Europe Music Award awardee Indian rapper Emiway Bantai and many others. At the same time, Russ's Delhi concert was attended by celebrities like 'Bajre Da Sitta' fame singer Rashmeet Kaur Sethi.

American rapper Russ is very popular among the Indian youth. After his concert, people are constantly sharing photos and videos of the event by tagging him on social media. On this occasion, Russ also did not disappoint his Indian fans and expressed his feelings on social media after the Mumbai concert and thanked the Indian fans.

Manav Dhumal said, "Russ is such an artist who never disappoints but our audience was also full of enthusiasm and they didn't miss any chance to enjoy. It was a pleasure to see the audience cheering their favourite artist."

