Bigg Boss 16 confirmed contestants are Rapper MC Stan & BB Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare | WATCH promo

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to premiere on October 1 with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan taking forward the hosting duties. Yesterday, during the event in Mumbai, Salman introduced the first confirmed contestant, Tajikistani singer and musician Abdu Rozik. Unlike other years, this time the makers have kept the names of the contestants a secret. Apart from Abdu, television stars including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqueer, actress Soundarya Sharma, Haryanvi dancer Gori Nagori, Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Chandni Sharma, Gautam Vig and Shalin Bhanot are also expected to be a part of the show.

On Wednesday, the makers dropped another promo teasing the new contestant in the show. In the promo, the rapper is seen addressing Bigg Boss as ‘bro’ in his hip-hop style.

MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Tadavi aka Altaf Shaikh is a Pune-based rapper. He now stays in Mumbai and has released two albums, Insaan and Tadipaar. MC Stan recently also made headlines after his former girlfriend accused him of getting her beaten up by miscreants.

Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare has also been roped in for Bigg Boss 16. Shiv Thakare rose to fame by taking part in MTV Roadies Rising. He was part of Rannvijay’s gang. His closeness with co-contestant Veena Jagtap during the Bigg Boss Marathi also gained the limelight. However, they both soon broke up.

During the event, Salman Khan also shared that this season will be difficult, fast and unpredictable. Addressing his Rs 1000 crore fee rumour, he said, "Itna mujhe kabhi life mein nahi milega. Itna mil gaya toh kabhi kaam na karo. I have a lot of expenses, like lawyers. Because of these rumours, income tax people notice and come to me." On rumours of him not doing Bigg Boss 16, Salman said, "I also get irritated sometimes and tell this people that I don’t want to do the show. But these people are majboor to take me. If not me, who then. However, if it was on them, they wouldn’t come to me. Main khud apne paas na jaun. But inke paas option nahi hai."

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 16 will air on October 1 and 2, where Salman Khan will introduce the contestants before they are locked inside the house for 105 days. The show will then air Monday-Friday at 10 pm. Salman Khan will be seen grilling the contestants on Friday and Saturday in Weekend Ka Vaar.

