Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha arrive in Delhi for pre-wedding festivities | viral video

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to tie the knot in the first week of October 2022.. Reportedly, the couple's wedding ceremony will be held at a South Mumbai hotel. Ahead of their grand wedding, the couple is hosting an intimate dinner gathering for their near and dear ones on Wednesday night in Delhi. They were snapped at the Mumbai airport leaving for the national capital. Richa looked breathtakingly beautiful in the yellow suit. On the other hand, Ali looked dashing in casual beige pants, teamed with a black coat and a t-shirt.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's pre-wedding

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place in one India’s oldest club. Established in 1913, the club is one of the country’s oldest and most exclusive venues in the National Capital, the Delhi Gymkhana Club. The venue will host one of the ceremonies. The club is said to have a wait list of almost 37 years for membership. The couple will have their wedding festivities begin by end of this month and will conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding guest list

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding is one of the most anticipated events in the upcoming days. From their wedding invite to the venue, everything related to their marriage has been making headlines. If the latest reports are to be believed, Hollywood stars Gerard Butler and Judi Dench may attend the wedding reception of the actors. For the unversed, Ali has shared screen space with Judi Dench in the international film Victoria and Abdul, while Gerard Butler worked with Ali in the upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Love Story

Richa and Ali, who have been dating for a really long time, were originally meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to covid restrictions, the wedding was positioned twice.

The two reportedly met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 for the first time. The two will soon be seen sharing screen once again in the third installment of the 'Fukrey' franchise.

