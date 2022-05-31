Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Aashim Gulati star in new music video 'Hum Hi Hum The'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKANSHARANJANKAPOOR Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Aashim Gulati star in new music video

The new music video 'Hum Hi Hum The' featuring Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Aashim Gulati has been released. The song is composed by Shamir Tandon, and written by Sandeep Nath. Bandish Vaz made his debut with the song.

Talking about appearing in the music video, Akansha, who earlier appeared in the Netflix film 'Guilty' said, "Acting in a romantic song has always been a dream. This is a beautiful song with touching lyrics. We've tried to make this story different and hope the audience loves it."

Adding to that, Aashim said, "I'm honoured and overwhelmed working with Akansha, she is just super talented and amazing. Working on the project was an outstanding experience."

Bandish who marks his debut with the track said "It couldn't have been better than to debut with 'Hum Hi Hum The'. It's a dream for any artist to debut with such a powerful song and a gigantic company like Tips, lucky me. 'Hum Hi Hum The', is not just a song but an emotion that'll melt you down and make you fall in love again."

Shamir as a composer also mentioned, "Excited about this song release as I join hands after a long time with lyricist Sandeep Nath who I have collaborated with in National Award-winning films 'Page 3' and 'Corporate'. Singer Bandish's fresh voice lends itself to soulful listening."

Produced by Tips Music, the video is released on YouTube and available on all audio streaming platforms.