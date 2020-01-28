Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani depict pain of separation in Malang's Phir Na Milen Kabhi song

Screengrab of Phir Na Milen Kabhi song video

Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani starrer Malang has already created quite a buzz ahead of its release and like any other Mohit Suri film, Malang's song have been topping the charts. After the success of the title song and Humraah, the makers of Malang dropped the third song of the film. Titled Phir Na Milen Kabhi, the song features Aditya and Disha. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Prince Dubey and Ankit Tiwari has done the vocals.

The song starts with a voice-over by Aditya and gets continued by melodious Ankit Tiwari. Aditya's intense look in the song perfectly depicts the pain of separation from your love. Aditya leaves Disha to keep her away from the risks of his life but memories keep flashing in his mind. Towards the end of the song, Disha is murdered by Aditya's enemies and she breathes her last in his arms. Sharing the song on Instagram, Aditya wrote, "Tu Aasmaa Hai Aur Main Hoon Zameen. Hum Phir Na Milen Kabhi #PhirNaMilenKabhi, song out now!

Dish and Aditya's chemistry as been making headlines since the first poster of the film was unveiled. The duo has also shot for an underwater kissing sequence for the film. Disha and Aditya reportedly went for a special diving session to practice for the underwater sequence.

Malang is Aditya Roy Kapur's second collaboration with director Mohit Suri. The two earlier came together for Aashiqui 2. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu will also be seen playing important roles in the film.

Malang is set to hit the theatres on February 7.