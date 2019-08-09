Jabariya Jodi Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer is a haphazard mindless humor Movie Name: Jabariya Jodi

Critics Rating: 1.5 / 5

Release Date: August 9, 2019

August 9, 2019 Director: Prashant Singh

Genre: Romantic Comedy Action

Recently Bollywood has witnessed a lot of films that have been made on social issues like Article 15, Pink, PadMan, etc that have successfully completed their motive. However, the recently released Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra starrer is a failed attempt to do so. It has been made on the concept of ‘pakadwa vivah’ that is prevalent in parts of Bihar and UP, where grooms are kidnapped by the families of girls who are unable to pay the dowry and are forced to marry at the gunpoint.

The male protagonist, Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of Abhay Singh, a small-town goon whose mind has brainwashed by his dictatorial father Hukum Dev Singh (Javed Jaffrey) by saying that he is performing a social service by this kidnapping business. Then come his childhood sweetheart Babli (Parineeti Chopra) who get separated during their pre-teens and moves away from the city. The chocolate boy fails to impress in a desi avatar supported by gelled hair, pristine white pants, and multi-hued shirts. While for Parineeti who dons red hair in the film fails to live up to the ‘bomb’ character and adds yet another wrong film to her list.

After the two lovers cross their path, love blossoms again but lack chemistry. The narration and execution are mediocre. The characters try to impose you with forced humor and the weak storyline gets distracted by inane songs. Despite dealing with a social problem, the film is filled with problems. The film also tries to give the message of women empowerment however the females only don’t have much of a voice.

Talking about the supporting characters played by Sheeba Chadha, Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, and Chandan Roy Sanyal perform their job well however their potential gets frittered away. The director Prashant made a great attempt to make the first half breezy and light, even though a lot of it doesn’t make much sense. But the main problem lies in the writing of the second half of the film which is completely lost. The story will suddenly turn melodramatic and will rob the film of the impact for the message that it was trying to deliver.

To summarize, the trailer, teaser, and posters of the film hinted to throw light on the pakadwah vivah in a hilarious way. However, the film drifted from its motive and focussed on songs, excruciating mindless entertainment, weird Bihari accent by the cast and an uneven storyline. The only thing that you will take away from the film are some fabulous dialogues that will keep you chuckling every time you would want to leave the theatre.

