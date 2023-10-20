'My casual girlfriends attended my wedding': Bollywood actor BREAKS silence on his toxic relationships

Follow us on Image Source : COLLAGE Representative image

You might hate it, but cannot ignore it! Bollywood gossip is like a bridge that keeps fans and celebrities connected. Be it breakups or weddings, fans are all ears when it comes to showbiz. Several actors opened up about toxic relationships and love in the past. Actor Vivek Oberoi joined this list and made some insightful revelations about his love relationships and his wedding with Priyanka Alva Obroi.

In his recent podcast with Anas Boukhash, Vivek Oberoi shared about his casual girlfriends who attended his wedding. Speaking about relationships, the actor said each relationship teaches a lot and makes one realise their pattern. "The bad breakups, the really toxic relationships teach you your patterns. They teach you what you should stay away from. Like I discovered that some of us have a hero complex, where you come in like a knight in shining armour, and say, ‘I will take care of this for you’," Oberoi said.

Vivek Oberoi opens up about his toxic relationships

Sharing his learnings from his toxic relationships, the actor said it's never easy to be on the 'pedestal'. "It’s not easy to constantly be on this pedestal, and live up to the expectations that you’ve created for yourself. Then you make the other person used to, if they’re not manipulating you, to become used to expecting that of you. And now you can’t change. You can’t just say, ‘We’re equals, let’s carry the load together’, because that’s what makes a good, honest relationship. That’s what I learned from toxic relationships, it’s so important to break the pattern," he said.

Oberoi further shared interesting deets about his wedding and casual relationships. "I was never dishonest. I wouldn’t commit to somebody and leave. I would be straightforward and tell them I am not looking for anything serious. I stayed friends with a lot of my casual girlfriends, and a lot of them even came to my wedding," the actor said.

Vivek Oberoi was last seen in 2022 in a short film Versus of War. He also appeared in the Telugu film 2022, Khudiram Bose.

