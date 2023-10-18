When Jawan met Shanaya and Barfi! Shah Rukh Khan, Alia, Ranbir's new ad leaves fans EXCITED | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan joined hands with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt yet again for an advertisement for a steel brand. The new ad features SRK as Jawan's Azad, Kapoor as Barfi, and Bhatt as Shanaya from Student of the Year and it will definitely leave you with a smile.

The ad is now viral on the internet and fans cannot keep their calm as the trio reminds them of the Brahmastra squad. However, this time, the ad shows the Bollywood multi-universe and the makers picked three iconic characters. The ad recreates Jawan's metro scene wherein Azad holds Barfi and Shanaya hostage.

As the ad progresses, Bhatt and SRK address Kapoor as Shiva in Brahmastra to Sanju in Sanju, and Rocket Singh from Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year. While Bhatt can be seen dressed in a red midi dress as Shanaya from the song, Disco Deewane, Kapoor took the Barfi look. The cherry on the cake is Shah Rukh Khan in his iconic bald look from Jawan.

Watch the ad here:

Soon after the ad came out, fans expressed their excitement on social media. One fan wrote, "Ranbir looked the cutest in this." Another fan commented, "Ranbir again n again saying barfi was so cute." Yet another fan wrote, "When SRK forgot to wear a Wig."

Shah Rukh Khan recently broke records at the box office with Atlee's film Jawan. Co-starring Nayanthara. Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in key roles, the action-drama hit the silver screen in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. SRK will be next seen opposite Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt announced her first collaboration with Vasan Bala for Jigra. The film will be in cinemas in September next year. Speaking of Ranbir Kapoor, the actor will be soon seen in cinemas near you with Animal.

Also Read: Producer Vicky Sidana, who got stranded with Nushrratt Bharuccha in Israel, shares HORRIFYING details

Latest Entertainment News