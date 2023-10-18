Producer Vicky Sidana, who got stranded with Nushrratt Bharuccha in Israel, shares HORRIFYING details

Follow us on Image Source : DESIGN Vicky Sidana and Nushrratt Bharuccha

Early this month, Bollywood producer Vicky Sidana was stranded with Nushrratt Bharuccha in Israel amidst the ongoing war. Sidana has now shared some horrifying details about his experience of getting caught in a war-torn country.

Speaking of the same, the producer thanked the Indian Embassy in Israel. He said, "We went to Israel on October 3 because there was a screening of our film 'Akelli' in Haifa on October 4 and 5. Three of us, including our film actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, were there. We had to return on the night of 7th October but on the morning of the 7th, we heard the sound of explosions... Thanks to the Indian Embassy and Ambassador for helping us. "

Earlier, Nushrratt Bharuccha issued an official statement after she, along with her crew, was rescued from Israel. In her statement, she wrote, "The last week will forever remain etched in my memory...a rollercoaster ride of emotions, the final 36 hours of which will remain the most unforgettable and daunting of my life. My producer, stylist and I had been flown in to Haifa in Israel, on October 3, to attend the reputed Haifa International Film Festival for the screening of our recent film, Akelli, alongside my Israeli co-actors, Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous. After two days of visiting all of Israel's historic places, Jerusalem, Jaffa, Bahá’í, the Dead Sea, we'd almost ended our trip with a celebratory dinner for the film's cast on Friday night, Oct 6."

"I am ever so grateful to Government of India, the Indian Embassy and the Israeli Embassy, for their help and guidance in bringing my team and me back safe. I would also like to thank each and every one of my well-wishers from the bottom of my heart for their wishes and prayers for my safety," she added.

Watch the video here:

