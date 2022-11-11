Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Naga Chaitanya to REUNITE on-screen after divorce? Here's what we know!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CART_SHOPIFY Samantha & Naga Chaitanya to REUNITE on-screen?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's separation came as a shock to everyone in 2021. The couple tied the knot in October 2017 and called it quits after four-years. Fans were heartbroken after the couple parted ways. Post-separation, while Samantha has spoken about her divorce indirectly in various interviews, Naga has opted to remain quiet on the matter. The two lost contact following their divorce, but Naga Chaitanya recently reached out and called his ex-wife to inquire about her health after she was diagnosed with myositis.

According to a report in Bollywood life, Samantha and Naga might start working together on a project soon, disregarding their differences because they are both highly professional. The report stated, "They know that they will sell together and with the way he has shown concern towards her, he has proved that he still considers her a friend. They appear to be in a place where they can let the bygones be bygones and work together professionally."

Earlier, when Samantha appeared on the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, she opened up about the current status of her bond with her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. She said, "There are hard feelings like if you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects. So as of now, yes." Now only time will tell if the duo will treat fans with an on-screen reunion.

As per reports, Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, was also planning to meet Samantha Ruth Prabhu after she revealed that she had been diagnosed with myositis, but that could not happen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy promoting her latest release, Yashoda. The film is written and directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. It released in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam on November 11, 2022.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the Aamir-Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which marked his Bollywood debut.

