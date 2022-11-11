Monica O My Darling Twitter Review: Fans call Rajkummar Rao's Netflix film 'ode to retro Bollywood'

Friday, November 11, 2022
     
Monica O My Darling Twitter Review: The latest Netflix film stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Sikander Kher. Know how the fans are liking it.

Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: November 11, 2022 18:58 IST
Monica O My Darling movie
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RAJKUMMAR_RAO Monica O My Darling is streaming on Netflix

Monica O My Darling Twitter Review: The latest Hindi original on Netflix, Monica O My Darling is streaming from Friday. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Sikander Kher among others. The movie had built up anticipation among the viewers when the trailer was released and now, fans can enjoy it in their own time. The movie is directed by Vasan Bala, known for helming the off-beat action drama Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Now his latest directorial has generated curiosity among cinephiles. Let's find out how fans are liking the movie. 

Monica O My Darling movie: What is it about?

The latest Netflix film is a murky crime drama with elements of humour. It is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s mystery novel  Burutasu No Shinzou. The logline reads, "A slick robotics expert joins a murderous plot after a passionate affair takes a sudden turn, but nothing not even death, is what it seems to be." The film also stars Akansha Ranjan Kapoor of Guilty fame, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor Sukant Goel, Super Deluxe actor Bagavathi Perumal and Zayn Marie Khan, recently seen on the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq.

Fans react to Monica O My Darling

Monica O My Darling is one of the rare Hindi films that dabble with the noir genre. The same was hinted at in the trailer as well. Those who had the chance to watch it on Netflix on Friday have been sharing their response to it. Commenting on the storyline's novelty, one Twitter user said, "Very different from your typical Bollywood offerings. Whole cast has done a great job. And if you watch without reading anything about it, it will be even more fun and entertaining (sic)." 

Another netizen shared, "Monica O My Darling is one of the best and most unique hindi movies of this year!! Go Watch (sic)."

Check out more reactions to Monica O My darling below.

