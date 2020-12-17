Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KISHUSHROFF Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend Eban Hymas comments on her 'bae time' photo with rumoured beau

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff grabbed headlines a few weeks ago when she publically announced her break-up with professional basketball player Eban Hyams. She even deleted all the posts with him from her Instagram handle. Recently, Krishna took to her Instagram and shared pictures and videos with her rumoured current boyfriend chef Nusret. She captioned the post, "Bae time".

In the first picture, she is seen giving a peck on Nusret's cheeks as he clicks a selfie. While in the video, Nusret is seen preparing a delicacy as Krishna and others watch him do the same.

But what catches everyone's attention was the comment section where her ex-boyfriend Eban wrote, "Dang u move quick."

Tiger Shroff also shared a picture with Nusret on his Instagram account.

Krishna and Eban were always vocal about their relationship. They'd first met at Soho House in Mumbai on May 11, 2019, and started dating a month later. Krishna used to post pictures of the duo on her social media account. However, in November Krishna took to Instagram Stories and requested fan clubs to not tag them in posts anymore. She wrote, "All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public."