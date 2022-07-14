Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar charges THIS whopping fee per episode. You can't even guess!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar is back and how with his controversial yet one of the most loved chat show Koffee With Karan season 7. The first episode of the show featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh premiered on Disney+ Hotstar last week. As expected, several secrets were spilled, several revelations were made and juicy Bollywood gossip was shared. There's no denying the fact that the season is on its way to climbing high on the ladder of success. This year we witnessed a larger Koffee With Karan rapid-fire hamper which was won by Ranveer and the show laced with much more extravagant interiors. All this leads us to think how much the host Karan Johar must be charging for this season. Several reports have revealed the humungous 8-figure amount that KJo is taking home.

According to Pinkvilla, Karan Johar is charging Rs 2 to 3 crore per episode. There will be around 20 to 22 episodes that will be streamed in the upcoming season, which means that he is likely to earn between Rs 40 to 44 crore for the whole season.

According to TOI, this year's Rapid Fire Round hamper is also bigger and better with Koffee With Karan mug, brownies, Bluetooth speakers, personalized coffee, a coffee french, press, chocolates and champagne. The gift hamper this season will also have an iPhone, skin care products and home decoration vouchers.

Several Bollywood stars will be making their way into the show. Celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda and Kiara Advani will be making their 'Koffee debut' this year. JugJugg Jeeyo colleagues Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, Heropanti co-stars Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, Liger pair Ananya Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda, Kabir Singh duo Kiara and Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar with Samantha and Sara Ali Khan with Janhvi Kapoor among the guests to make it to the show.

Karan Johar's upcoming projects

Apart from Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar is busy with his directorial venture 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. This marks his return to direction after 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

