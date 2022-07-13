How did Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan become friends? Actresses reveal on Koffee With Karan 7

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 2: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh set the tone last week for the Koffee With Karan's ongoing season with stirring cups of steamy confessions, secrets and manifestations. In the season’s second episode, sizzling Bollywood besties – Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will grace the couch with stories about their style, wits and adventure. As the show’s host, Karan Johar, prods them about life, work and love; names and incidents will be revealed by the dynamic duo. In the upcoming episode, the two stars will also retrace how their friendship was sealed.

“We were neighbours in Goa and we had a common friend. Then one day we started talking. We ended up talking till 8 AM in the morning,” said Janhvi Kapoor. To this, Sara Ali Khan added that their impromptu session ended up being an all-nighter. The duo continued speaking about their escapades in Goa for two days, bonding over work, family and interests.

Adding on to their travel stories, Janhvi Kapoor recalled how she was thoroughly impressed with Sara Ali Khan during a trip to Disneyland. Sara helped Janhvi jump the queue wherever possible. “She broke every line. I kept thinking ‘she is so cool’!I would never have been able to do that. Because of her, I did not even have to wait. It was the best trip ever!" she said.

Increasing anticipation about the upcoming episode, Janhvi and Sara also posted photos of them from the show. "May or may not have spilled one too many #koffee beans," Janhvi and Sara captioned the photos. Take a look:

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 will air on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games including Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, along with the all-time favourite rapid fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

