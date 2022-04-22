Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial: The individual net worth of the actors and ex-couple

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AMBERHEARD Amber Heard and Johnny Depp married in 2017 and divorced in 2017

Five years after the divorce of Hollywood star couple Johhny Depp and Amber Heard, the exes are fighting it out in a Virginia Court over a USD 50 million defamation case filed by the Pirates of The Caribbean star. As claimed by Depp, Heard's op-ed for The Washington Post has smeared his image and cost him his career in Hollywood. Over the past few years, the much-publicised allegations and counter-allegations have cast doubt over the future of both Depp and Heard. In and out of Court frequently, both of them have also been losing out on their hard-earned money in legal proceedings too.

As the trial in Fairfax, Virginia takes the centre stage, we look at the net worth of Depp and Heard separately, touching upon how much they are set to lose in the ongoing Court battle, professionally, personally and monetarily.

Johnny Depp

Depp did not begin his journey in the entertainment world with acting. Instead, he was originally a musician and even dropped out of school to pursue a career in music. He formed a band named The Kids and moved to Los Angeles. The band broke up and Nicolas Cage helped Depp land some of his early roles in the movies.

In 1984, Depp featured in the horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street. His first big role was in the Fox TV series 21 Jump Street. In 1990, things changed for him when director Tim Burton chose him to star in the cult film Edward Scissorhands. Later, they shared a long and fruitful association in the industry and Depp's fortunes skyrocketed. Some of their best work together include Benny and Joon, What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Don Juan DeMarco, Donnie Brasco, Sleepy Hollow and Chocolate, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the animated film Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Alice in Wonderland and Dark Shadows.

Depp solidified his A-list status in Hollywood in 2003 when he made his debut as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The Pirates is one of the most iconic and money-spinning franchises in Hollywood. After allegations of domestic abuse were made against Depp, he was fired from the series by Disney in 2018. It is said that including Depp's fees and profit-sharing, the five Pirates films he featured in would fetch him USD 300 million (Rs 2,293 crore).

As per reports, Depp charges USD 20 million (Rs 152 crore) per film. For the 2010 movie Alice in Wonderland, Depp made a total USD 55 million (Rs 420 crore). His other highly lucrative role was in the two Fantastic Beasts films, in which he played the villain Gellert Grindelwald. After the Heard trial, he also lost out on this franchise. For his other movies, Depp charged varying amounts, touching USD 20 million for big-budget films from high-end studios. These astronomical figures put him in the leagues with some of the most successful and high-earning actors in Hollywood of all time.

As per a Forbes profile, Depp's net worth was estimated to be USD 55 million (Rs 366 crore) in 2016. The same year, his ex-wife Heard filed for divorce and as per estimations, his net worth declined after that. For the majority of his career, Depp's finances were handled by The Management Group. In 2017, he filed a lawsuit accusing the firm of "gross mismanagement and, at times, outright fraud." He claimed to have accumulated USD 40 million (Rs 305 crore) in debt because of his former firm. The case was settled in 2018. In Court, the firm claimed that Depp's lifestyle was lavish and he would spend USD 2 million (Rs 15 crore) per month.

At present, it is believed that Depp's net worth is USD 150 million (Rs 1,146 crore).

Depp and Heard tied the knot in 2015. Their divorce was finalised in 2017 after Depp agreed to pay Heard USD 7 million (Rs 53.50 crore). Heard said she would donate the funds to two charities.

Amber Heard

Heard has starred in movies like Friday Night Lights, North Country and Spin before her big break in the 2006’s All the Boys Love Mandy Lane. Heard later featured in Pineapple Express, The Joneses, Zombieland and Magic Mike XXL before her debut as Mera in the DC Extended Universe’s Aquaman franchise in 2018.

Heard made USD 5 million (Rs 38 crore) for the first Aquaman movie and USD 10 million (Rs 76.42 crore) for the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is yet to release.

As per a report, Heard's estimated net worth is USD 8 million (Rs 61.14 crore). This is only a fraction of Depp's net worth.

