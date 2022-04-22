Films Johnny Depp lost amidst legal trouble with Amber Heard; does he have new projects? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOHNNY_PHOTOS_FOREVER Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is at the centre of a much talked about and controversial lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actress has accused him of domestic violence during their relationship multiple times. The 58-year-old actor is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote, in which she referred to herself as a victim of domestic violence, and she has counter sued her former spouse, with the legal battle currently taking place in Virginia.

Heard has alleged that Depp would punch her, kick her, head-butt her, grab clumps of her hair and, on one occasion, sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.

Depp has denied those allegations and accused her of assaulting him. Heard has countersued Depp for $100 million, alleging that his attorney defamed her when he alleged that she had orchestrated a "hoax."

Films that Johnny Depp lost

The legal battle against Heard has harmed the actor’s career. Depp was sacked from Disney’s saga 'Pirates of the Caribbeans, which is producing the sixth part of the movie. The actor also was "forced" by Warner Bros to leave the Harry Potter spin-off film series ‘Fantastic Beasts’. So, is the actor looking forward to new projects

Johnny Depp's upcoming projects

Depp hasn't made a film since Andrew Levitas's 'Minamata' (2020), a film about war photographer W. Eugene Smith. Next, he will star as French king Louis XV in the next film directed by French Cesar-winning actress and director Maiwenn. Maiwenn will star as Jeanne du Barry, a countess who was Louis XV's last mistress. The shoot will begin this summer, 'Variety' had reported in January. Filming for the movie, whose title and exact plot are being kept under wraps, was said to take place for three months on location across Parisian landmarks, mainly at the Versailles Palace. However, there has been no update on it yet.

As per IMDb, he is also said to lend his voice to “Puffins Impossible,” a spinoff of the animated short form series “Puffins”. The animated project follows the adventures of a bunch of funny little birds, minions of the sly walrus Otto, Depp was reported to be voicing one of the prime characters. Last month it was reported that the project is under production and will be available to stream on OTT.

With the ongoing trial, the fate of these projects depends on the judge's decision. Will Johnny Depp continue to be a part of them or he will be sacked, only time will tell.

Talking about Heard, she will star in the Warner Bros. sequel of ‘Aquaman’.