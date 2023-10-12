Dia Mirza drops BOMBSHELL about R Madhavan's character in RHTDM, says 'uncomfortable....'

Follow us on Image Source : WEB A still from Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein

The 2001 film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein remains one of the most-loved romantic Bollywood films. Starring Dia Mirza and R Madhavan in lead roles, RHTDM is often tagged as a classic. However, a section of cinema buffs also criticised the film on several occasions over its stereotypes. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Dia Mirza opened up about the film and its characters.

The actor expressed that she was uncomfortable with the stalking by the R Madhavan's character, Maddy, back then and continues to feel the same way. Speaking about the same, she said, "I was uncomfortable when Maddy's character was stalking me. Although Reena (Dia's character) acknowledges it. She gives it off to him. She has that moment when she tells him off. What works that people get past that notion, that it's okay, is the fact that Maddy's character, at the end of the value, has very strong values, is respectful, is kind, is well-intentioned, most importantly."

When asked about her character making the right choice between Maddy and Sam, Mirza said she wondered why would Reena leave a good man like Sam. She said in Hindi, "What can I say now? Saif was such a good man, I’d wonder why she’d leave him. That was shown in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. So it’s very interesting that a film shows a point of view, while another film shows another point of view."

The actor added that it will be interesting to see where these characters are if there's any sequel to RHTDM. Helmed by Gautham Vasudev, Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein was the official Hindi remake of his Tamil film Minnale.

