Jawan actor Aaliyah Qureishi ESCAPES Thailand mall shooting, shares her 'terrifying experience'

Aaliyah Qureishi, who rose to prominence with her stint in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, encountered a horrifying mall shooting incident during her Thailand trip. In her Instagram post, Qureishi revealed that she somehow managed to escape the mall where a 14-year-old killed two people.

The actor shared a series of pictures from her Thailand trip and penned a lengthy caption, narrating her 'terrifying' experience. "Okay this is hard to write. But I don’t want my Instagram to be a place where I only talk about shiny happy things, so as horrible as it is, here goes," she wrote.

Qureishi added that she was in Thailand during the Siam Paragon shooting with her two friends. "In fact, me and my 2 friends were in the mall when it happened. We were coming up the escalator when we saw mass hysteria and someone yelled out “shooter”. As we ran back down we heard 3 gun shots. It was a terrifying experience," the actor wrote.

She added, "To think that when the day began, we were relaxed and playing with dogs, and by the end of the day we were running away from a mall shooting, soaked in rain, desperately trying to find a tuk tuk to take us home, is insane. Life is crazy and unexpected."

Sharing her mixed emotions about the Thailand trip, the actor said she cannot process the incident. She also expressed her condolences to people who became victims of the incident. "My heart goes out to all the friends and families of the two victims, and the five injured. I hope we can heal as a society and not have to witness these horrible outbursts of rage by disturbed people," the caption read.

