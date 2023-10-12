National Cinema Day 2023: Jawan, Fukrey 3, RRKPK and more; here's how you can book film tickets for just Rs 99

Follow us on Image Source : COLLAGE Posters of Jawan, Fukrey 3, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

India celebrates National Cinema Day annually on October 13. The day commemorates the reopening of theatres across the country post-coronavirus pandemic. On the occasion, the Multiplex Association of India (MIA) announced that cinema buffs can watch their favourite releases at just Rs 99, excluding recliner and premium formats. From Jawan to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to Fukrey 3 to Thank You For Coming, the ticket price for all the films will be as low as Rs 99.

How to book tickets for National Cinema Day 2023?

Film cognoscenti can book their tickets online via BookMyShow, PayTM, and the official websites of the cinema chains.

Step 1: Go to the platform from where you want to book your tickets

Step 2: Select your city

Step 3: You will find that all the tickets will be available at Rs 99

Step 3: Select the date and time slot

Step 4: Complete your payment

After completing the payment, you will receive a confirmation email and text message on your contact number.

Multiplex Association of India took to Twitter, now X, and announced the same. "National Cinema Day is back on October 13th. Join us at over 4000+ screens across India for an incredible cinematic experience, with movie tickets priced at just Rs. 99. It's the perfect day to enjoy your favorite films with friends and family," the tweet read.

Take a look:

PVR Cinemas also invited the audience to join them to mark National Cinema Day on October 13. In a tweet, they wrote, "Join us in celebrating the enchantment of cinema on National Cinema Day! On October 13th, immerse yourself in the latest blockbuster movies at a phenomenal price of just Rs. 99. Don't miss this blockbuster deal at your nearest cinema. Plus, savour delectable food and beverages, starting at just Rs. 99, to enhance your cinematic experience."

