Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen unfollow each other on social media again after calling off divorce

Charu Asopa and Rajeev sen's married life has been the topic of discussion for a while now. Soon after their Goa wedding in June 2019, the couple witnessed problems in their paradise and even announced that they are getting a divorce. However, soon after they called off the divorce and decided to give their relationship another chance for their daughter Ziana. But looks like all is not well in their married life yet again. According to an ETimes report, Charu and Rajeev have yet again unfollowed each other on social media. The duo has even deleted all the photos with each other that they shared recently.

The report further stated, "Charu is finally contemplating walking out of the relationship for good. Though they came together and gave their marriage a second chance, the differences between the two seem irreconcilable. Ab dono ke beech reconciliation ki koi gunjaish hi nahi dikh rahi hail."

It was just a couple of months ago when Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen announced that they will stay together and will not take the divorce route.

Sharing the post, Charu wrote, "Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good , We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents . Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love."

Meanwhile, Charu Asopa is in her hometown Bikaner currently where she will be celebrating the pre-birthday of her daughter Ziana. The actress told TOI that the birthday bash will be organised on November 1 when Ziana will be one year old. However, she wanted to celebrate with her family in Bikaner as well.

She said, "Ziana turns one on November 1 and we are planning to host a party in Mumbai. But before that I wanted to have a small party in my hometown, too, with my parents and siblings. We did a whole lot of shopping, went out for dinner and had a lot of fun. My parents have been pampering their granddaughter and she loves it."

