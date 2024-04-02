Extraordinary You star Lee Jae Wook and Aespa's Karina have broken up after 5 weeks of dating

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lee Jae Wook and Karina

Popular South Korean actor Lee Jae Wook and current girl group sensation Aespa's member Karina have gone their separate way after 5 weeks of dating. According to reports, the duo were seen spending time together at the Prada fashion show. However, their agencies have released official statements and updated their fans. Aespa's agency SM Entertainment shared their statement.

In a statement to OSEN, SM Entertainment confirmed “it is true that Karina and Lee Jae Wook have broken up.” Lee Jae Wook's agency too confirmed the same that the duo have broken up. According to a report in Tenasia, the reason behind the break-up is due to the mental agony they received from the malicious comments directed at them.

Lee Jae Wook is a South Korean actor and model. He made his debut in the series Memories of Alhambra and gained recognition after getting a full-fledged role in Search: WWW. His other notable works include Extraordinary You, When the Weather is Fine, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, True Beauty and Alchemy of Souls. He has also worked in Move to Series, Kiss Sixth Sense, Death's Game, The Impossible Heir and Hong Rang.

Karina, whose original name is Yu Ji-min is a singer, rapper and dancer. She is the leader of the girl group Aespa. Aespa is a four-member girl group consisting of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. Their group mainly covers the metaverse concept. Their debut song Black Mamba topped the charts within no time. Their other songs Savage, Girls, My World and Drama also did good in music charts.

