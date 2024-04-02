Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman to star in 1989 remake The War of the Roses

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman

Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the established actors in Hollywood. He is best known as the Doctor Stranger of Marvel. Apart from this, he is known for his versatility in various genres, be it Grinch, 1917 and Sherlock among others. According to reports, British stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman have teamed up for the upcoming remake of the 1989 dark comedy "The War of the Roses".

The duo will be playing the perfect couple Theo and Ivy, who have successful careers, great kids and an enviable sex life. But underneath the facade of the perfect family is a tinderbox of competition and resentment that’s ignited when Theo’s professional dreams come crashing down.

For the unversed, the 1989 movie was based on the 1981 novel The War of the Roses by Warren Alder. It was directed by actor Danny DeVito and also featured Kathleen Tumer and Michael Douglas as the lead. Interestingly, The Roses will be produced by Cumberbatch under his SunnyMarch banner with Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland. Colman will produce under her South of the River banner with Ed Sinclair and Tom Carver along with Roach and Michelle Graham.

He gained worldwide recognition with Doctor Strange. 2016's 'Doctor Strange', introduced Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange. Along with Benedict Cumberbatch and Xochitl Gomez, 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' features an ensemble cast including Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Sheila Atim, Adam Hugill with Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

Benedict Cumberbatch's notable works include 12 Years a Slave, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hamlet, Avengers: Infinity War, Brexit: The Uncivil War, Hawking, War Horse and Parade's End among others. He has bagged several awards for his brilliant performances including Emmy, Academy, Laurence Oliver and BAFTA.

Also Read: Amar Singh Chamkila to hit Netflix soon, here's everything you need to know about Elvis Presley of Punjab

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana appointed as youth icon by Election Commission of India