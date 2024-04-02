Sonakshi Sinha announces new song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha has created much hype after she announced another song will be released on April 3. The highly anticipated OTT debut of acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, titled Heeramandi, has been the subject of much speculation among fans. The makers of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar announced that the much-anticipated web series will premiere on Netflix on May 1.

Fans thronged the comment section, expressing their excitement. One user wrote, "Sona real queen". Another user wrote, "Sona ma'am respect button". "What a line, only you", wrote the third user. The teaser of the upcoming web series was unveiled last month. The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

The upcoming series features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. The series also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT. Heeramandi gives a compelling picture of pre-independence India bringing together an ensemble cast, with beautiful canvas and larger-than-life sets. It showcases the signature Bhansali production design coupled with intriguing performances by its lead cast. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a series of 8 episodes and it will be released on Netflix on May 1.