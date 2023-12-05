BTS' V to star in IU's upcoming music video?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' V and IU

Good news for ARMYs. BTS' V will reportedly appear in K-pop solo artist IU's music video. According to a report in StarNews, V aka Kim Taehyung will star in IU's comeback music video. The format of the album has not been announced yet. V will be recording the video before enlisting for his military service. IU is currently recording a new album, which the production wants to have out in the first half of 2014. The report further stated that V is enlisting on the 11th, so they had to hastily produce the music video to accommodate his schedule, even though they haven't decided on a specific release date.

BTS' V recently appeared on IU's musical talk show IU's Palette. Throughout the video, IU made V feel very comfortable and they had some adorable interactions while talking about his new music, acting plans, promotions, and much more. Recently, Big Hit Music released a statement. In it, the firm announced that BTS’ Jimin, V, Jung Kook and RM will enlist in the military this month. Following the enlistment of BTS members Jin, J-Hope and Suga in the military in 2022, four more members of the South Korean boy band are preparing to follow in their footsteps.

IU aka Lee Ji-eun is a South Korean singer, songwriter, composer and actress. She signed with LEON Entertainment in 2007 as a trainee and made her debut as a singer at the age of fifteen with Lost and Found her first extended play. With the success of her 2011 albums, Real+ and Last Fantasy, IU established herself as a formidable force on the music charts of her native country and further cemented her girl next door image as Korea's "little sister". 2011 also saw her first foray into songwriting with "Hold My Hand", which was written for the television series The Greatest Love.

Aside from her music career, IU has ventured into acting and hosting radio and television shows. Following her supporting role in the teen drama Dream High and minor appearances in several television series.

Her other notable works include Are the Best!, Pretty Man, The Producers and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. IU's role as a desperate office worker in My Mister.

