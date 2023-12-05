'RIP Fredricks, favourite character of CID': Netizens mourn death of TV actor Dinesh Phadnis

Follow us on Image Source : X (PREVIOUSLY TWITTER) RIP Fredricks

The TV entertainment industry went into mourning on Tuesday after the news of the passing away of actor Dinesh Phadnis broke out. For the unversed, Phadnis, who played the role of 'Fredericks' in India's longest-running television show 'CID', died due to multiple organ failure in Mumbai. The actor was 57 and was on ventilator support. His co-actor Dayanand Shetty, had been sharing updates about the actor's health and confirmed that the actor passed away at midnight.

As soon as the news came, netizens took to Twitter and expressed their shock over the actor’s demise. "Rest in peace Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredricks. Thank you for the great memories and for making us laugh, you will be missed", a social media user wrote. Check out some other reactions here.

How did 'Fredricks' die?

Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredricks was suffering from extensive liver damage and was hospitalised on December 1. As per media reports, the 57-year-old actor was admitted to Mumbai's Tunga Hospital.

All the actors from 'CID', who are known to be very close to each other, are at the residence of Phadnis. His last rites will be conducted today at the Daulat Nagar crematorium.

About CID and Dinesh Phadnis

'CID' started airing on television in 1998 and had a glorious run till 2018. It is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. Dinesh played the role of Fredericks on the show and his character was loved by the audience for his comic timing and fun banter with other characters on the show, especially Shivaji Satam's ACP Pradyuman.

