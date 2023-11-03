Will Vittoria Ceretti be the 'one' for Leonardo DiCaprio? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti

Seems like Leonardo DiCaprio will be finally settling down. The Titanic star only has eyes for Vittoria Ceretti after sparking romance rumors in August this year. The actor is completely smitten with the model and might be taking things to the next big step. According to the reports in US Weekly, Leonardo DiCaprio might be finally thinking of settling down. Reportedly, it's going so well that Leo's actually being exclusive. The couple were spotted together while attending a Halloween party recently.

During the bash, Leonardo was clicked getting cozy with the model, which is not something the actor would do often, according to the actor's closed ones.Prior to this relationship, Leonardo DiCaprio had dated many models over the years. He was spotted on many outings with Gigi Hadid and Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill which led to many speculations.

For the unversed, Leonardo DiCaprio was recently seen in Martin Scorsese's directorial Killers of the Flower Moon. The film is based on the 2017 non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann. Killers of the Flower Moon is a story set in 1920s Oklahoma and focuses on a series of murders of Osage members and relations in the Osage Nation after oil was being produced on tribal land.

While Vittoria Ceretti is an Italian model who was discovered in 2012 through the Elite Model Look Model contest. She made her debut in the Italian city of Milan, for the designer Kristina Ti. Since then, she has done modeling for a number of notable fashion houses. Ceretti has appeared on the cover of Vogue, Vogue Italia, Vogue Paris, Vogue Japan, Vogue Germany, Vogue Spain, British Vogue, Vogue Korea, Vogue China, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Glamour, Grazia, IO Donna and more. Ceretti was one of seven models on the cover of Vogue's March 2017 issue, which celebrated the magazine's 125th anniversary.

