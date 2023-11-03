BLACKPINK's Rose to release 2024 Season's Greetings, YG Entertainment confirms

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BLACKPINK's Rose

BLACKPINK's contract with their agency YG Entertainment is one of the most trending topics currently. The member's contracts are due to end soon but the agency is yet to comment on this matter. Recently, YG Entertainment made an exciting announcement about member Rose.The pre-sale for 2024's Season's Greetings: From Hank & Rose To You containing Rose's Christmas gifts has begun. According to the agency, "This 2024 Season's Greetings was planned with the concept of a Magical Christmas Vacation, aiming to give a happy Christmas to the fans, Blink, capturing Rose's desire. They explained it features Rose and her dog Hank spending a special Christmas in a cabin in a snowy forest."

According to reports, BLACKPINK's contract with YG Entertainment had expired in August. However, there still hasn't been any official statement from the agency. There are also several reports that all the members want to go solo. Rose is a Korean-New Zealand singer and dancer based in South Korea. Rosé signed with South Korean label YG Entertainment following a successful audition in 2012 and trained for four years before debuting as a member of the girl group Blackpink in August 2016. Her last solo song Gone was released in 2021.

Apart from this, BLACKPINK recently concluded their Born Pink World Tour at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul in September. The K-pop girl group also recently released a song titled Ready for Love, which was a promotional track for their partnership with the video game PUBG. BLACKPINK also won an MTV VMA award for the category Best Choreography for their album Pink Venom.

Blackpink is been known as the biggest girl group from South Korea. The four girls Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa made their debut in 2016 with their single album Square One which featured Whistle and Boombayah. The group gained global recognition after their song Ddu-Du Ddu-du in 2018.

Also read: Koffee With Karan Season 8: Rani Mukherjee, Alia Bhatt among others to grace the reality show

Also read: Akshara Haasan buys ₹15.75 crore luxury apartment in posh area of Mumbai | Deets Here

Latest Entertainment News