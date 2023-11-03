Akshara Haasan buys ₹15.75 crore luxury apartment in posh area of Mumbai | Deets Here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Akshara Haasan Upgrades to Luxurious Khar Apartment

Though an official confirmation is awaited, reports have claimed that actor and Kamal Haasan daughter Akshara Haasan has bought a luxury apartment in the Khar suburb of Mumbai. Spread over a sprawling area of 2,245 square feet, the apartment is expected to have a price tag of approximately Rs 15.75 crores.

The apartment reportedly is situated on the 13th floor of a 15-story tower Ekta Verve on 16th Road in Khar and comes with the added convenience of three designated car parking spaces.

The property's agreement for sale was signed between a couple residing in Bandra and Akshara. The actress incurred a stamp duty cost of ₹94.50 lakh for the apartment, which was officially registered on September 27, reported Hindustan Times.

Ekta Verve is an exclusive luxury project by the EktaWorld group, featuring a selection of 3BHK, 4BHK, and 5BHK apartments. According to the MahaRERA portal, this 15-story tower comprises a total of 18 apartments, predominantly 5BHK units, along with a duplex option.

Latest Entertainment News