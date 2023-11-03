It's Okay, That's Love to Moving: Popular K-Dramas of Jo In Sung

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM K-Dramas of Jo In Sung

To be honest, in these many years, of being a K-Drama fan, each one might have their own biases. But recently the actor has everyone's hearts in his control. Everyone must have watched Moving right? Jo In Sung who has played the role of Kim Doo-sik is loved by many. In the series, he has powers in which his senses are enhanced to a superhuman level. Apart from his outstanding acting skills, he is known for being meticulous when it comes to choosing his acting roles. Let's take a look at some of his popular K-dramas he has been that made many fall head over heels for him.

1. It's Okay, That's Love

This series tells the story of Ji Hae-soo, a psychiatry student, who meets a writer of mystery novels who is also an obsessive radio DJ. Soon, they fall in love while trying to heal each other's grave wounds. Jo In Sung plays the role of Jang Jae-yeol, a fiction novelist, who has a troubled past and obsessive compulsive disorder.

2. Something Happened in Bali

In Something Happened in Bali, Lee Soo-jung is seeking good luck in Bali. While in Bali she meets Jae-min, Kang In-wook, and Young-joo. They are involved in a love triangle that is complicated by Lee Soo-jung. Jo In Sung portrays the role of Jung Jae-min, the youngest son of the wealthy chairman of the Pax Group.

3. That Winter, the Wind Blows

That Winter, the Wind Blows is the story of a man and a blind woman who doesn't believe in love. Oh Soo, a gambler, pretends to be the lost brother of Oh Young, a wealthy heiress who is blind, to steal her money. However, once he gets to know her, his intentions towards her change. Jo In Sung plays the role of an orphan who doesn't care about anything after the death of his first love, he becomes a high-class gambler and playboy.

4. A Frozen Flower

This drama tells the story of Korea's homosexual king who is unable to father a male heir to the throne with his wife, he tasks his long-time gay lover with the job. A love triangle ensues that threatens a bloody resolution. Jo In Sung portrays the role of Hong-rim, a military commander, who is also the king's lover.

5. Moving

Moving tells the story of a group of teenagers with extraordinary abilities who go head-to-head with some of the world's most powerful governments. In the series, he plays the role of Kim Doo-sik, Mi-hyun's husband and Bong-seok's father. He is a NIS black ops agent under the code name Moonsan with flying abilities.

