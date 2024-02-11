Twilight to Abduction: Taylor Lautner's journey to stardom | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner is one of the actors in Hollywood who transitioned from a teen idol to a versatile actor with a sex symbol. The American actor gained recognition globally after starring as a werewolf Jacob Black in the Twilight film franchise. Let's take a look at the series of films he has starred in.

Taylor Lautner's journey to films

1. Shadow Fury

Taylor Lautner made his debut as a child artist in Shadow Fury. The science action film also featured Jenetter McCurdy, Sam Bottoms, Masakatsu Funaki, Alexandra Kamp, Bas Rutten, Fred Williamson, and Pat Morita.

2. The Adventures of a Shark Boy and Lava Girl

His first outbreak in a lead role was successful after he starred in The Adventures of a Shark Boy and Lava Girl. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the film also stars Taylor Dooley, Cayden Boyd, David Arquette, Kristin Davis and George Lopez. A sequel to this film was released on the OTT platform on Netflix on December 25, 2020.

3. The Twilight franchise

Taylor Lautner's overnight success on a global level came after he starred as the werewolf Jacob Black. He played the role of the second male lead in the film as well. The film is based on the Twilight series novel by Stephenie Meyer. Other leads include Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

4. Abduction

In the Abduction, Taylor Lautner played the role of 18-year-old high school senior Nathan Harper. Directed by John Singleton, the film also stars Lily Collins, Alfred Molina, Jason Issacs, Maria Bello and Sigourney Weaver in supporting roles.

5. Home Team

The biographical sports comedy film is inspired by real-life events. The film tells the story of New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton who coached his 12-year-old son's football team during his one-year suspension from the NFL. Directed by Charles and Daniel Kinnane, the film also stars Rob Schneider, Jackie Sandler, and Tait Blum among others.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh's outing with family and friends ahead of her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani | WATCH

Also Read: Heartwarming video of Kartik Aaryan meeting fan who travelled all the way from Jhansi to Mumbai | WATCH