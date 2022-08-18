The curious case of Marvel Studios and how Kevin Feige lost track of his brilliance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM (@MARVELSTUDIOS) Feige at SDCC 2022 event

Movie making and movie business, each one them is a craft, very different from each other. Rarely does someone like Kevin Feige comes by who has a deep understanding of both the crafts which are so different from each other in more than one way. When Avengers Endgame marked the close of the Infinity Saga, people stood up and applauded Feige's creativity, his brilliance, and all that he had put in the Marvel movies so far. But things massively changed for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after the close of the money-minting Infinity Saga franchise. With stars like Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Scarlett Johansson bowing out with Avengers Endgame, the MCU had huge shoes to fill in terms of casting and the storyline that they were to follow.

Right now, Kevin Feige and his vision don't seem to be working well with the audiences. Apart from Tom Holland-starrer "Spider-Man: No Way Home", Marvel Studios is facing a burnt of criticism from fans as well as movie critics for writing dismal story arcs that don't do justice to the characters portrayed on the silver screen. Marvel faced a massive setback in 2020 with the passing away of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who potentially could have led the studio in the next phase. The studio still went ahead and shot a sequel to the Black Panther movie which was released in 2018, but at the moment it remains unclear that how the studio is planning to continue the franchise without Boseman. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has heavily invested in loads of TV series which are nothing else but just spin-offs to the movies that were a part of the ensemble Infinity Saga.

Fans of the MCU had huge expectations from movies like "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Thor: Love and Thunder" but were let down by how the stories went and how the characters were portrayed. Undoubtedly both the movies made loads of money all around the globe just by banking upon the MCU's goodwill, but if honest opinions are to be taken, the scripts weren't up to the mark and did not leave any kind of impact on Marvel fans. With the MCU heading into the next phase, fans are sincerely hoping that Kevin and his team rectify these mistakes and restore the studio's glory. A studio that is widely loved by movie buffs and comic book fans.

