Napoleon trailer out: Joaquin Phoenix's face-off with the enemies in Ridley Scott's directorial

The makers of Joaquin Phoenix's Napoleon have unveiled the trailer of the film. The trailer begins with the scene where their is Napoleon blasts the sheet of ice beneath the feet of an entire cavalry sending them sinking into the water below. The trailer also includes Joaquin Phoenix playing the titular role and portrays the role of commander. It also includes the romantic relationship between Bonaparte and his wife Empress Josephine. Directed by Ridley Scott, apart from Joaquin Phoenix, the historical drama also stars Vanessa Kirby and Tahar Rahim in supporting roles. Based on the true story of Napoleon Bonaparte, it primarily depicts the French leader's rise to power as well as his relationship with Empress Josephine. Napoleon is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 24.

Interestingly, Napoleon marks Joaquin Phoenix's second collaboration with Ridley Scott after the 2000 film Gladiator. In Gladiator, Joaquin Phoenix starrer alongside Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Tomas Arana, Ralf Möller, Oliver Reed, Djimon Hounsou, Derek Jacobi, John Shrapnel, Richard Harris, and Tommy Flanagan.

Joaquin Phoenix also has a sequel to Joker titled Joker: Folie à Deux. Directed by Todd Philips, the film will also star Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Jacob Lofland, Brendan Gleeson, and Harry Lawtey among others. The first part Joker, based on DC Comics characters, starred Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role. Set in 1981, it tells the story of Arthur Fleck, a failed clown and aspiring stand-up comic whose descent into mental illness and nihilism inspires a violent countercultural revolution against the wealthy in a decaying Gotham City.

At the 92nd Academy Awards, the film won the Best Actor and Best Original Score awards. It received eleven nominations, including Best Picture from the ceremony, breaking the record of eight held by The Dark Knight for the most nominations received by a film based on a comic book, comic strip, or graphic novel.

