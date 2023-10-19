Jr NTR welcomed by The Academy to join Actor's Branch, fans hail him as the 'Pride of India'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jr NTR

Jr NTR has garnered widespread recognition after his exceptional performance in SS Rajamouli starrer RRR. Recently, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled a fresh list of talented artists and it's a moment of pride to see our star Jr NTR inducted into the esteemed Actors' Branch. The heartthrob of Telugu cinema has been inducted alongside the likes of Everything Everywhere All at Once fame Ke Huy Quan and The Banshees of Inisherin’s Kerry Condon.

The Academy took to social media and shared the list of actors who have joined. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, "In the capable hands of these dedicated and gifted performers, stories transcend the confines of imagination, taking on a tangible, visceral existence that captivated viewers around the world. Through their nuanced expressions, compelling gestures, and authentic portrayals, they bridge the gap between fiction and reality, allowing us to see ourselves in the struggles, joys, and triumphs of the characters they bring to life.

The Academy is thrilled to welcome Ke Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Kerry Condon, N.T.Rama Rao Jr and Rosa Salazar to the Actors Branch. As soon as it was announced, fans flooded the comment section. One fan commented, "NTR is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in the world.#proudfanforever." Another fan wrote, "Our NTR from India is there. Amazing Academy". "No need for awards....This is just enough NTSR acting", commented the third fan.

The year 2023 witnessed cinematic history being scripted as RRR clinched an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards, marking the first-ever triumph for an Indian feature film. The track Naatu Naatu by MM Keeravani won the Best Original Song Award, further accentuating Jr NTR's international appeal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR is busy with his upcoming project Devara which was directed by Koratala Siva. Apart from Jr NTR, the film will also star Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan among others. Produced by Sudhakar Mikkillineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banners Yuvasudha Arts and N.T.R Arts. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. Devara is scheduled to be released in five languages.

