The Archies song Sunoh out: Agastya Nanda sings for his band, while Suhana Khan is seen skating

The makers have unveiled the first track Sunoh from the upcoming film titled The Archies. The song features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nandam, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The song Sunoh introduces the characters indulging in their daily routine. The scene begins with Agastya's character Archie singing the song for his band while Mihir Ahuja's Jughead is on the drum, Suhana Khan's Veronica is seen skating, Khushi's character Betty and Dot's Ethel cycling around the town, Vedang's Reggie being a playboy and Yuvraj's Dilton is seen entering the town.

The song Sunoh is composed by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders. The lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar and Dot. The song is sung by Tejas Menon and Shivam Mahadevan.

The Archies is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language musical comedy film that is based on the American comic book series of the same name. Set in the 1960s, based on Archie Comics that finds Indian actors taking on the beloved characters. An experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult.The film is produced by Tiger Baby Productions and directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film stars Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, and Aditi Dot Saigal as Dilton Doiley among others. The Archies is all scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 7.

